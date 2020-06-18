Three juveniles face criminal charges after Parke County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of someone throwing rocks off railroad bridge onto the highway below.
Deputies were called to Indiana 163 and a railroad overpass early today where they found three juveniles under the bridge.
During the investigation, the juveniles were arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, trespassing and criminal mischief.
The juveniles were taken to the Parke County Jail and later released to their parents.
