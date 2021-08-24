UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. today, Aug. 24
A juvenile killed in Sunday's dirt bike accident in western Vigo County has been identified, and a Clinton man faces charges in connection with the accident, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
The accident involving a dirt bike and pick up truck led to the death of Anthony Elkins Jr., 15, of West Terre Haute. He was a sophomore at West Vigo High School.
The driver of the pick up truck, Brent Robertson, 49, of Clinton, faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Robertson was initially taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital and was later booked into the Vigo County Jail.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family of Anthony Elkins," Sheriff John Plasse stated in a news release.
Original story published 9:45 p.m. Aug. 23
A Vigo County juvenile died Sunday evening when a dirt bike struck a pick-up truck in western Vigo County.
Sheriff John Plasse said the crash occurred about 5:50 p.m. on Concannon Road.
The initial investigation showed a dirt bike driven by a boy was eastbound when it struck a westbound pick-up truck. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Plasse said the investigation indicates the motorcycle was speeding prior to the crash.
The name of the boy has not been released pending an autopsy on Tuesday.
Counselors were available at West Vigo High School on Monday to assist students and staff.
Assisting deputies at the scene were Indiana State Police, West Terre Haute and Terre Haute police, fire personnel, conservation officers and the coroner's office.
