A juvenile driver was hospitalized, and another driver arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, after a Thursday evening traffic accident near Seventh Street and U.S. 41.
At 6:39 p.m., Vigo County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with entrapment and found a juvenile trapped inside her passenger vehicle.
Rescue personnel extracted the juvenile driver, who was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital. The juvenile's condition was not immediately available Thursday evening.
The second driver, who was operating a box truck, was not injured. The driver, James Moore, 40, of Columbus Ohio, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
An accident reconstruction team was called in, and northbound lanes on U.S. 41 from Seventh Street were temporarily shut down. Based on witness interviews, the cause of the accident was failure to yield by the box truck driver, according to a news release from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.