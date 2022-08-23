Juvenile drug court gets started in Vigo

Tribune-Star/David KronkeConfronting addiction humanely: Vigo County Juvenile Drug Court probation officer Jenny Fouts, Juvenile Magistrate Dan Kelly and chief juvenile probation officer Deb Kesler have a temporary certification to run their juvenile drug court and will apply for a permanent on at the end of the year, making it only the third juvenile drug court in Indiana. They focus on having a problem-solving court instead of an adversarial atmosphere.