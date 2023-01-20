A juvenile driver was hospitalized and another driver arrested on an OWI charge after a Thursday evening traffic accident near Seventh Street and U.S. 41.
At 6:39 p.m., Vigo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with entrapment and found a juvenile trapped inside her passenger vehicle.
Rescue personnel extracted that driver, who was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital and later to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Sheriff John Plasse said in a news release.
The second driver, who was operating a box truck, was not injured. The driver, James Moore, 40, of Columbus Ohio, was arrested and faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
An accident reconstruction team was called in, and northbound lanes on U.S. 41 from Seventh Street were temporarily shut down.
Based on witness interviews, the cause of the accident was failure to yield by the box truck driver, the sheriff said.
A Go Fund Me site has been set up for medical expenses for the youth, Tabitha Royer, 16.
Her mother, Ashlie Gilbert, stated that her daughter has several brain bleeds, a broken collarbone, a broken pelvis, a broken hip, a laceration on her kidneys as well as her spleen.
“We will not have medical insurance for another 90 days. Any help is appreciated! Please keep her in your prayers,” she said.
On Friday, Gilbert said her daughter is stable.
