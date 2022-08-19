One person was arrested and a juvenile critically injured Wednesday night in Vermillion County after an accident involving a car and ATV.
At about 6:41 p.m., Vermillion County deputies were dispatched to the accident at Jonestown Road and County Road 200 West, according to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office. The accident happened near St. Bernice.
An ATV, being driven by a juvenile, was going north on County Road 200 West and crossing Jonestown Road when the ATV was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Jonestown.
The juvenile was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.
The driver of the car, Donovan Helton, 24, of Clinton, was arrested at the scene, according to a news release.
Donovan was taken to Union Hospital Clinton for chemical testing, as is required after any accident involving serious bodily injury. His results showed that he tested positive for multiple narcotics, officials said.
He faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, a level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, an A misdemeanor; reckless driving, A misdemeanor and false informing, A misdemeanor.
The juvenile is currently in stable but still critical condition.
An Indiana State Police (ISP) accident reconstructionist and crime scene investigator were on scene to assist in the investigation.
Also responding to the accident were Illinois EMS and Helt Rescue.
