A juvenile arrested in connection with an August warehouse fire has been declared a delinquent child following a bench trial.
A trespass charge remains pending for another juvenile connected to the arson.
A large warehouse at 1702 Maple Ave., was destroyed by fire Aug. 11. The two juveniles were arrested soon after the investigation began.
One requested a speedy trial. Juvenile Magistrate Daniel Kelly conducted a bench trial Thursday for the juvenile charged with arson, a Level 4 felony if committed by an adult.
After evidence was presented, the defendant was adjudicated to be a delinquent child, which is similar to a conviction as an adult. Sentencing is scheduled to take place in October.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt complimented lead investigator Norm Loudermilk of the Terre Haute Fire Department, and lead fire investigator Matt Holbert for the quick arrests in the case.
“Every arson investigation is difficult and the investigators did an excellent job putting together a complex case in a short period of time,” Modesitt said. “And Deputy Prosecutor Cynthia Fisher did a fine job presenting the case in order to hold the juvenile accountable for his actions.”
Modesitt commended the Terre Haute Fire Department and the many firefighters who responded to the dangerous blaze for their hard work under dangerous conditions.
