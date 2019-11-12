Reclassifying a position in the Vigo County Juvenile Center on Tuesday sparked discontent over the county’s current job and salary classification system.
In final action, the Vigo County Council, in a 5-1 vote, changed the job classification of an office manager for the center to the next highest level, increasing the annual salary about half of the amount requested.
Jim Jenkins, executive director of the Vigo County Juvenile Center, requested a change in job title from office manager to compliance officer/office manager with an annual salary increase of $4,000.
Jenkins said the new title and funds were needed to comply with changing audit standards for juvenile centers from the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Additionally, Jenkins said the measure can be funded from payments received from three other counties that house juveniles at the county facility. That generates $30,000 to $40,000 annually.
That request previously received a 3-0 favorable vote from a council committee to move the measure to the full council.
The council reclassified the position from one that pays $19.27 an hour, or about $35,076 annually, to a higher level that pays $20.55 an hour, or about $37,401 — an increase of more than $2,300.
A review of the change in title and salary was done by Munice-based Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele & Associates, a management and research consulting firm specializing in personnel administration. That firm has been reviewing county salaries and positions since 2015. The consultant recommended the council not change the title or salary.
Confusion on the personnel issue grew when Councilman Jim Mann, serving as council President Pro-Tempore in absence of Council President Aaron Loudermilk, said as presented to the full council, the request had no funding increase.
Councilman Chris Switzer said the committee had approved moving an increase of $4,000 to the full council.
Council Administrator Kylissa Miller told the council that said she had asked Council President Aaron Loudermilk for direction and was instructed to follow the recommendation of the consultants as has been historically done by the council. Since the consultant recommended no change in the job title or salary, funding was not forwarded to the council.
Jenkins, who once served on the Vigo County Council, said the council is the fiscal body and can make changes as it deems fit, adding the salary structure is a recommendation. The council can change a salary ordinance as it deems appropriate, Jenkins said.
That sparked a comment from Commissioner Brendan Kearns, who said the county’s administrative body is discussing a complete change in the county’s salary position.
Commissioners Brendan Kearns told the County Council that the council members are taking the consultant’s information not as advice “but it is more gospel. To me that concerns me. Council members can do whatever you want. Commissioners can do whatever we want. But when it comes to money, it is up to you to approve that,” Kearns said.
“I am very transparent and will share that the three of us, the three commissioners, have been talking about how we can sever this relationship with the consultants. The reason it has not been done yet is because we don’t have an effective system to replace it,” Kearns said.
However, the Vigo County Council is the fiscal body and sets salaries. The County Council established the current job classification and salary system, approving a consultant salary and job classification study in late 2014 as a means to make consistent changes for salaries.
Kearns said he thinks the system will continue to present issues. Councilwoman Vicki Weger noted the council has made salary changes in mid year, saying the council changed the salary for a county engineer and changed salaries for the county health department in recent years.
“This is what we are going to run in. We need to keep salaries to attract and maintain talent,” Kearns said. “I am extremely concerned that [Jenkins] is here tonight under that auspices that money is being asked for and we heard that [Council Administrator] Kylissa [Miller] didn’t move it forward. To me, every time a department head asks for something, you should know what that ask is,” Kearns said.
“That is something that I am kind of concerned about,” he said. “I think this is an exercise of how we are going to be able to work together to ensure we are doing what is right,” the commissioner said. “We want to get rid of the current program but we need to find an effective replacement and we want to ensure that all employees are compensated to their talents and market value too,” Kearns said. “We have government to run.”
Mann said the juvenile center request was for the same job classification, but with a different title and a higher salary.
Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble said the council can change the salary ordinance and then appropriate funds for it. Bramble said the council amended the salary ordinance for new jailers last year, but only fully funded the positions on Tuesday, approving $790,272 for 24 new jailers for the county jail.
Miller said the juvenile center would only need $800 for the remainder of the year if the higher salary request is approved. “If you want to step outside the box and change to a different classification, it would go to the pay of that different classification,” Miller said. “If you go outside the box, you can make it whatever you want.”
Councilwoman Lisa Spence-Bunnett asked if a market study was done to compare salaries of other counties with a similar position. Jenkins said six counties have someone designated as a compliance officer, with responsibility and authority to ensure compliance with audits from the Indiana Department of Corrections.
“I was going on a simple layman’s position that this is worth more than an office position. There is more responsibility and authority tied to this positions, so it would be more,” Jenkins said, adding a salary position would not be subject to overtime. Bramble said a salaried position does not prevent payment of overtime, adding there are many other IRS factors that influence the payment of overtime.
Spence-Bunnett was the lone dissenting vote saying she needed more information and sought a comparison study of salaries in other counties with similar positions, adding she thinks “the market or other forces have defined a range and this person is already in it for this type of responsibility.”
