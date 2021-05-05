A jury has found a Terre Haute man not guilty of aiding or inducing attempted murder during a domestic argument in December 2019.
Royss A. Ellis, 42, hugged his attorney after the verdict was announced today in Vigo Superior Court 6.
Ellis claimed during the trial that he was the victim in the attack in the South Eighth Street home of Joshua Ping, where Ping admitted to stabbing Ellis seven times as the two struggled in the apartment.
Ping sustained two gunshot wounds during the encounter.
Prosecutors alleged Ellis encouraged Shane Daniel Turner, 29, to shoot Ping because of a domestic dispute between Ping and Briella Ellis, daughter of Royss Ellis.
Turner has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm. Turner has a jury trial set for Dec. 14.
Briella Ellis faces a July 14 hearing in the domestic battery case filed against her in connection with the Dec. 27, 2019 incident.
Ping told police that prior to the shooting, he had been arguing with Briella Ellis when she began breaking things in the home with a baseball bat, and she attempted to hit him with the bat.
The jury heard from multiple witnesses present at the incident. The witness accounts varied on when and how many gunshots were fired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.