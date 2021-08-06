Jury seated in Terre Haute man's trial on murder, other charges

A jury has been seated in the trial of a Terre Haute man facing murder and other charges in connection with the January 2020 death of a Putnam County woman.
John Gonzalez, 30, of Terre Haute, has been charged with murder, auto theft and theft of a firearm in connection with the death of Melissa Attkisson, 44, at her Greencastle home.
Putnam Superior Court Judge Denny Bridges recessed the jury selected Friday to return for opening statements and testimony on Monday. The trial is expected to conclude next week.
Atkisson was found dead of blunt-force traumatic injuries in the home she shared with Gonzalez. He had fled the area in Atkisson's car, and was found a few days later in Rock Island County, Illinois, near Attkisson’s car and in possession of several of her belongings, including credit cards.
