The Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center at Indiana State University hosted its first in-person Juneteenth celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday — June 19 — in the organization's building on campus.
A virtual option held via Zoom was available for those who were unable to attend in person.
Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day and Jubilee Day, celebrates the official ending of slavery in the United States. It's commonly known that the Emancipation Proclamation issued in 1863 contributed to the freeing of some slaves in the states, but not all.
Two years later, after the Civil War had ended, on June 19, 1865, all enslaved people were finally free with the Texas the last state to recognize that slavery had ended.
"Not many people know what it is," said Valerie Hart-Craig assistant director of the African American Cultural Center.
"Different rooms had different themes and fun facts to educate those on Juneteenth," she said of Saturday's event. "Culturally relevant food and music were also included. We should not minimize any culture day, and we need to remember why we celebrate."
As of last week, Juneteenth is now recognized as an official federal holiday.
"When thinking about July 4, I wonder, did it really speak to the freeing of my ancestors?" Craig said.
Some choose to celebrate Juneteenth rather than July 4 because they feel it was more significant to the abolishing of slavery in the United States.
The free event was open to the public and was student-led.
"Our students have put in so much hard work all summer for this event," Hart-Craig said.
