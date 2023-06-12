Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day and Emancipation Day, is an American holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and Terre Haute is celebrating this Thursday through Saturday with multiple events.
Up first on Thursday is Pitch Black, in partnership with The Black Business Alliance and the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, set to begin at 5:30 p.m. The event is aimed at encouraging and supporting Black entrepreneurs.
Then, on Friday teens will be exposed to successful speakers and receive insight on how to put their best foot forward as they enter the professional world at Young, Black and Empowered. The event, which focuses on providing motivation and leadership to teens in the Black community, is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The official weekend will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday with a live band and celebration at Charlies Pub and Grub. The celebration will continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with a family friendly event at Booker T. Washington Community Center that will focus on celebrating the history of Juneteenth while promoting future opportunities for those in the community.
The event will include free food; a Black Owned Business Expo including food trucks; a 3-on-3 basketball tournament; a 3-point shoot out; a kids zone featuring a bubble party and kids carnival; and a gospel hour.
