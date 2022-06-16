Several activities are planned this weekend as part of Terre Haute Day and other Juneteenth celebrations.
Juneteenth, a federal holiday set on June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Blacks in the United States.
Events involving different organizations include bands, fireworks, a Black Business Expo, 3 on 3 basketball tournament and historical production.
The biggest event is the Terre Haute Day Juneteenth celebration.
“This will be our third year for a local Juneteenth celebration. It has grown every year,” said Courtney Chipol, who is part of a team that organized the event.
Terre Haute Day events kick off at 7 tonight with musical entertainment at Charlie’s Pub and Grub. The actual celebration is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Booker T. Washington Community Center, with guest speakers, free food, a Kid Zone, Black Business Expo and 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
A wrap-up fireworks and glow-in-the-dark foam party will follow at 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 340, 2150 Tippecanoe.
A major focus, according to Chipol, “is bringing people back to Terre Haute that have moved away. We want them to continue to come back. We want our youth to see Black excellence and be able to network with people who are from Terre Haute.”
The Terre Haute celebration will include “a ton of giveaways,” Chipol said. “Lucas Oil is one of our partners and they will bring a ton of Colts merchandise.” There will also be a bicycle giveaway.
Terre Haute Day is organized by a committee of people in Terre Haute that want to celebrate Juneteenth, she said. “We have a lot of sponsors … We are thankful for financial partners who have come our way so we can keep growing it.”
The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center has assisted with business-related events, including a pitch competition and Black Expo, through its Intentional Outreach Network grant, said Chipol, who is the SBDC program director.
Theo Morgan, who is from Terre Haute and works for Lucas Oil Products, is also part of the team that has organized Terre Haute Day.
“Juneteenth means a lot. It means freedom. … It’s our independence,” he said. Morgan hopes it gives people “the back story of what we went through and where we are today and brings a little history to Terre Haute.”
The goal is to bring many Terre Haute natives back home to the celebration. “That’s kind of a slogan — come home to 8-1-2,” Morgan said. “A lot of people have left and never came back. … We have people coming home that haven’t been home in 20 or 30 years.”
Events planned by different groups and organization include:
Today
• Terre Haute Day Juneteenth events kick off at 7 p.m. with a celebration at Charlie’s Pub and Grub, 1608 Crawford, where featured entertainment will be provided by 4 Cast; also performing will be Shabris, Aye Marcay and BossWavy. There is no cover charge, according to the Terre Haute Day website which can be found at www.terrehauteday.com.
Saturday
• The Terre Haute Day Juneteenth celebration will take place from noon to 6 p.m. outside at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St. The day will include guest speakers, free food, a kid zone, Black Business Expo and 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
• A Terre Haute Day wrap up celebration, including fireworks, a glow-in-the dark foam party and food, will take place starting at 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 340, 2150 Tippecanoe St.
• At Indiana State University, the Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center will host its annual Juneteenth Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “to commemorate the final emancipation of enslaved Americans in our country and celebrate their freedom.” The center is located at 301 N. 8th St.
• In another Saturday event, the Terre Haute Community Band will present a Juneteenth concert at 8 p.m. in Fairbanks Park. Prior to the Terre Haute band’s playing, the Zionsville Concert Band at will perform at 7 p.m. The concerts in the park are free and sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department.
Sunday
• A Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Vigo County History Center, which will include a historical production written by Crystal Reynolds. There also will be guided tours through the museum’s Black history exhibits.
The production will focus on Blacks from Terre Haute who did extraordinary things. Among them is Willa Beatrice Brown, the first Black woman to earn a private pilot’s license in the United States and the first Black woman to run for Congress.
Mayor Duke Bennett, city council member Tammy Boland, school board member Rosemarie Scott, WTHI-TV reporter Porsha Williams and others have agreed to be part of the production, Reynolds said.
