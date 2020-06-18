Three celebrations of Juneteenth are planned Friday and Saturday in Terre Haute.
Indiana State University is hosting it's inaugural Juneteenth Recognition Ceremony from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday through the videoconferencing platform Zoom.
A community celebration at Rose Park on Locust Street runs from noon to 8 p.m. Friday.
And the Unity in the Community Celebration is from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at 1631 Liberty St.
Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
ISU's event starts with a libation ceremony at 11 a.m. and dialogues on topics including social justice, equal opportunity and Title IX. Opening remarks at noon include ISU President Deborah Curtis followed by other ISU leaders.
The event will also include a presentation on the background of Juneteenth by faculty members Ann Chirhart and Adeyemi Doss, and a moment of silent reflection and self-assessment.
Rose Park at 1515 Locust St. will feature a water slide for children, free food and drinks, music and dancing, as well as speakers.
“We're doing all we can to celebrate Juneteenth safely,” said organizer Tess Brooks-Stephens. “The water slide has chlorine in the water to sanitize it and make it safer for children.”
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be grilled on site. Several ISU organizations donated water and soft drinks. The parks department is setting up 15 picnic tables and hand sanitizing stations. Portable toilets will also be available.
“This event came together fast, and we are happy with the parks department and mayor and public works for approving the event so quickly.”
Everyone is encouraged to wear a face mask, to social distance and to bring their own chairs and portable tables if possible.
Children's activities will begin the event, followed by food, with speakers beginning about 3 p.m. Two speakers from ISU will share information on the history of Juneteenth and the race riots in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Dr. Janie Orrington Myers, a surgeon, will share information on COVID-19 and the current pandemic.
Organizations involved in recent peaceful protests in the city will also have speakers on being proactive agents of change.
The event is a collaborative effort of organizations and vendors who want to educate the public about Juneteenth.
Brooks-Stephens, who is pastor at both Spruce Street AME and Allen Chapel AME churches, said donations will be accepted for the H.O.P.E. Community Center of Knowledge. That center will be located in the Spruce Street church as it transitions into site for entrepreneurship training and STEM activities.
The congregations of both churches are merging, Brooks-Stephens said, with worship at the historic Allen Chapel Site.
On Saturday, the Juneteen celebration includes music, food and speakers in the lot on Liberty Avenue.
The Rose Family and the Boots on the Ground organization will make presentations.
