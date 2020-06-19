There was food and music and games for the kids, but there were also opportunities to learn the history and significance of Juneteenth on Friday at Hertz-Rose Park in Terre Haute.

Juneteenth is an annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States hosted on or the week of June 19.

The Rev. Terry Clark, a Baptist minister and instructor in African American Studies at Indiana State University, recounted the history of Juneteenth and why it's sometimes referred to as Black Independence Day.

When President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation it applied only to states that had seceded, and not border states or those Confederate states under Union control.

That left, Clark said, a not insignificant number of enslaved Africans throughout the country.

Some two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation and months after the end of the Civil War, word of the war's end and the abolition of slavery finally reached Galveston, Texas, by way of Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger.

On June 19, 1865, Granger read to the people of Galveston, "The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the executive of the United States, all slaves are free."

And at long last, Clark said, all peoples of the United States were free for the first time in the nation's history. Not yet equal under the law, but free.

"The Declaration of Independence needed one thing to afford freedom all people," Clark said. "It needed an addendum, an annex. Juneteenth is that annex.

"It is the one celebration and observance, based on that general order read by General Granger, that says the principles of the Declaration of Independence, that all people have freedom and liberty, apply to all."

That's not to say, Clark said, July 4 and Juneteenth should be at odds over the shared title of Independence Day or that you can only celebrate one or the other.

July 4 marks the founding of the country, warts and all. Juneteenth is the celebration of that country finally living up to its founding principles, he said.

"If July 4, where we eat barbecue and pop firecrackers, is considered a celebration for all Americans, so too should be Juneteenth," Clark said. "It shouldn't be just a local celebration, but one that everyone can share."

Another Juneteenth celebration is slated for noon to 8 p.m. today at 1631 Liberty Ave.

Another Juneteenth celebration is slated for noon to 8 p.m. today at 1631 Liberty Ave.