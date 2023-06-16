Terre Haute’s “Juneteenth” celebration continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with a family-friendly event at Booker T. Washington Community Center.
The event celebrates the history of Juneteenth while promoting future opportunities for those in the community.
It will include free food; a Black Owned Business Expo including food trucks; a 3-on-3 basketball tournament; a 3-point shoot out; a kids zone featuring a bubble party and kids carnival; and a gospel hour. The bubble party is from noon to 2 p.m.
The 3-point shootout is for those 18 and older; the individual winner takes home $500 in cash. (from noon to 1 p.m.)
There also is a half-court shot event for those ages 15 to 17, and the winner receives a sports prize pack. (Also from noon to 1).
The event includes a raffle and bike giveaway as well as an author signing with the first 50 families receiving a free copy.
Saturday’s activities are presented by T & C Group and Tomi Rose.
“What we’ve been so fortunate with is that the support keeps growing,” said Courtney Chipol, who helps organize Terre Haute Day Juneteenth activities. The celebration is now in its fourth year.
Events so far this week have included Thursday’s Pitch Black, aimed at encouraging and supporting black entrepreneurs, as well as Young, Black and Empowered on Friday.
The first Pitch Black involved six individuals, and this year it involved nine.
Weekend events kicked off Friday night with a live band and celebration at Charlies Pub and Grub.
While Terre Haute Day is a celebration of Juneteenth, it is also a time “to take an internal look at how we can make sure the quality of life for the black community is what we want it to be in Terre Haute,” Chipol said.
Also present at Terre Haute Day will be the Terre Haute 10 for Equitable Education Outcomes, which will have a table and distribute literature as well as encourage people to register to vote, said Mary Howard-Hamilton, group spokesperson.
The Vigo County History Center will hold a Juneteenth event from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, with a program at 2 p.m.
Admission is free.
It will honor “Emancipation Day” from a national and local perspective.
It includes the Freetown Village Singers; a presentation by local historian Crystal Reynolds; family friendly activities; giveaways; and a food truck by Butta’s Better BBQ.
First recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth was established to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Deriving its name from combining “June” and “nineteenth,” it is celebrated on the anniversary of the order, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas.
