Sullivan and other Indiana residents affected by the March 31-April 1 tornado and storms have until June 14 to register for federal assistance, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
There are several ways apply:
- Visit DisasterAssistance.gov;
- Download the FEMA App;
- call the toll-free FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362;
- Visit a Disaster Recovery Center.
"For any survivor who has not yet applied, please do so sooner rather than later," said Leyla Gulen, FEMA media specialist. "Our deadline is June 14, and after that, you won't be able to apply."
For those who have started the application process, "There will continually be communication between the individual and FEMA. But it's imperative people at least get their application in by that deadline."
Statewide, there have been more than 2,000 applications submitted by those seeking assistance, she said.
Gulen was in Sullivan Thursday. "There is a lot of rebuilding that still needs to take place," she said.
The Disaster Recovery Center in Sullivan, at 110 N. Main St., will remain open through June 14.
At the recovery centers, those seeking assistance can meet with specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), who can help with applications, answer questions and provide referrals to local resources. No appointment is needed.
Survivors from any designated county in Indiana can visit any center.
Center hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Since April 15, FEMA and the SBA have approved more than $8.3 million to help Indiana tornado and storm survivors recover.
FEMA has approved $1.7 million in individual assistance grants, while SBA has approved more than $6.7 million in disaster loans to individuals and businesses.
Disaster Legal Services can provide free, confidential advice for survivors with disaster-related legal issues.
The service is staffed by Indiana Legal Services, in cooperation with the Indiana State Bar Association and local ba associations in Indiana, not FEMA employees; they do not share information with FEMA.
For more information, call 844-243-8570, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.