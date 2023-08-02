Aug. 10 is the first day of school in the Vigo County School Corp., but some children entering kindergarten through second grade are getting a jump start this week.
Davis Park Elementary is one of 11 elementary schools participating in Jump Start, a program that provides time for students to strengthen academic skills and acclimate back into the school routine.
Funded by a summer school grant, Jump Start runs a half-day each morning this week, Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch are available as well as transportation for students who need assistance.
Jump Start “is a way for us to focus on our youngest students — getting them familiar with our school, getting them back in the routine of school and reviewing some things for the first- and second-graders,” said Joy Mascari, Davis Park principal designee for summer school who also teaches kindergarten.
For incoming kindergarteners, “It really eases their fears and gets them comfortable for the first day of school,” Mascari said.
Incoming first- and second-graders review skills from the prior year and work on routines and procedures.
For those starting kindergarten, “They really focus just on how to come to school. How do we sit? How do we listen to stories? It makes them so much better the first week of school; they already know our expectations,” Mascari said.
Children are working on language arts and math skills. About 45 to 50 students are participating each day at Davis Park. All incoming K-2 students are invited.
Mid-morning Wednesday, incoming first graders in Kim Willis’ class used tally marks as they practiced number skills. They also sang a song about the months of the year.
Incoming second-graders in Megan Cates’ class used VersaTiles to practice math skills, although the manipulatives can also be used for reading.
With VersaTiles, students answer math and reading questions by placing numbered tiles into an answer case.
Then, they can instantly check their answers by flipping over the case to see if the pattern on the back matches the one on their current activity.
In another classroom, teacher Staci Minton read the book, “Julius, the Baby of the World” to incoming kindergarten students, who sat on bright, multi-colored carpeting.
The book “explores sibling rivalry and children’s sometimes fragile self-esteem in a real and approachable way,” according to a summary.
Throughout the classroom were items to teach children about letters, numbers, days of the week, months of the year, time and shapes. Artwork decorated the walls.
Especially for kindergarten students, Jump Start is an opportunity to experience school in a more relaxed environment. “It really has helped eliminate some of the nerves,” said Minton, now in her 32nd year of teaching.
It makes the transition into kindergarten much more smooth, she said.
Some of the children haven’t had any experience with preschool, and Jump Start helps them see “it’s not this big scary thing,” Minton said.
They may not know how to line up correctly; some might not know how to hold a pencil. Learning some of those basics helps set the pace for the rest of the year.
Jump Start also can help parents make the adjustment. “Sometimes it’s hard for parents to let go,” Minton said.
