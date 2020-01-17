More than 20 years ago, former Indiana first lady Judy O'Bannon came to downtown Terre Haute as her gift to the city — a Hoosier Millennium tulip poplar tree — was planted.
That tree has grown, of course, and is thriving, just north of the Crossroads of America historical marker on the northwest corner of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue.
O'Bannon will return to the site for a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of her gift at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, according to downtown businessman and City Councilman Todd Nation. The event is open to the public.
O'Bannon will also attend a Vigo County Democratic Party event in Terre Haute later that evening.
Her 1999 visit came when the downtown was trying to reinvigorate itself, Nation said. The Downtown Business Association, made up of merchants, property owners, government representatives and other citizens, reorganized that year as Downtown Terre Haute Inc. O'Bannon encouraged the group to fully embrace the Main Street model of downtown revitalization.
"Our downtown has come a long way in the last two decades, thanks in large part to the community’s commitment to the Main Street philosophy," Nation said.
