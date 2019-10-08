Judith Anderson wins county officials award

Vigo County Commissioner Judith Anderson was named the 2019 Outstanding Commissioner of the Year on Oct. 2 from the Indiana Association of Counties.
Anderson received the same award in 2009. She previously served as president of the AIC in 2008.
Anderson also served as president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners in 2009 and received that organization’s top award for county commissioner in 2011.
“It was very humbling,” Anderson said of the award. “It means you have worked very hard in your job. I feel I am dedicated to my work. It is nice to be recognized throughout the state and be able to collaborate with commissioners throughout the state.
“You learn so much from other counties, as everybody sometimes has common problems and have a way of solving it, which can help” Vigo County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.