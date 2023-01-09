Judge Matthew Headley said he will issue a decision later today in the contested Vigo County School Board District 1 race.
A hearing took place this morning in Vigo Circuit Court. Headley is serving as special judge in the case.
In November, Carey LaBella, who was a Vigo County School Board District 1 candidate, filed a petition contesting the election of Eric Graves.
In her challenge, LaBella says Graves did not meet residency requirements, which call for a candidate to live in the district they run in for a year prior to the election.
District 1 is Harrison Township. When Graves filed, he listed his address at 41 Timberlane Turn, which is in Lost Creek Township, a part of School Board District 4.
Graves now lives in District 1.
In a response filed Jan. 3, Graves says that in filing for office, he relied on the Vigo County website's Resources and Maps page to the only voting district map available to determine his district. He additionally requested courthouse staff check if the district information was correct.
Graves "believed in good faith he did his due diligence" when submitting the forms to file for office.
He also contends "that the voters of Vigo County were sufficiently informed of the residency contest throughout the campaign from published newspaper articles, broadcast television news stories and through candidates themselves while campaigning."
In the Nov. 8 election, Graves won with 12,169 votes to LaBella’s 9,088 votes.
Graves furthers states that "Indiana law strongly disfavors post-hoc disenfranchisement of voters."
In a trial brief, LaBella points to an Indiana Court of Appeals ruling — similarly involving a school board residency issue — that reversed a trial court's ruling denying such an election challenge. The Court of Appeals held that the candidate who won the school board election was statutorily ineligible to be elected to the office because that candidate did not meet residency requirements.
The first regular School Board meeting of 2023 is at 6 p.m. tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.