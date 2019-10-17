Judge takes firefighter's bond request under advisement

A bond reduction request for a suspended Terre Haute firefighter accused of child molestation has been taken under advisement in Vigo Superior Court 1.
Rodger Plunkett, 46, of Paris, Illinois, today asked Judge John Roach to consider a property bond to secure his release from the Vigo County Jail. Plunkett offered a house he and his wife recently purchased in West Terre Haute as security.
Plunkett is being held on $100,000 bond and has a Feb. 24 trial date on five charges of child molestation.
During the hearing, Plunkett also requested pre-trial home detention through Vigo County Community Correction. Roach ordered an evaluation.
Plunkett was arrested in September on the three Class A and two Class C felony charges. According to a probable cause affidavit, Plunkett performed sex acts with two minor children when they were age 7 and younger. Those individuals are now adults; they reported the abuse recently.
Plunkett was suspended from the Terre Haute Fire Department following his arrest, and he faces termination proceedings as recommended by the fire chief.
Plunkett's next court hearing is set for Thursday, Nov. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.