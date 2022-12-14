A judge has set a Jan. 9 hearing in the contested Vigo County School Board District 1 race.
The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. in Vigo County Circuit Court.
Carey LaBella, who was a Vigo County School Board District 1 candidate, filed a petition in Vigo Circuit Court contesting the election of Eric Graves.
In her challenge, LaBella says Graves did not meet residency requirements, which call for a candidate to live in the district they run in for a year prior to the election.
District 1 is Harrison Township, and when Graves filed, he listed his address at 41 Timberlane Turn, which is in Lost Creek Township, a part of District 4.
Graves now lives in District 1.
In the Nov. 8 election, Graves won with 12,167 votes to LaBella’s 9,086 votes.
A pre-trial conference took place by phone Wednesday with Special Judge Matthew L. Headley.
The court ordered the parties to submit trial briefs, as well as witness and exhibit lists, by Dec. 30.
Graves does not plan to hire legal counsel, according to Chris Gambill, attorney for LaBella.
The judge may or may not make a ruling at the end of Jan. 9 hearing, Gambill said. He may give the parties an opportunity to submit proposed findings.
The first School Board meeting of 2023 is later that night on Jan. 9. Four new board members, Graves among them, were elected Nov. 8.
