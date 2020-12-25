Judge Rader to hang up his black robe

When Judge Michael Rader steps into retirement from the bench of Vigo Superior Court 5 at the end of 2020, he will be wrapping up 12 years of overseeing criminal and civil cases as well as a busy Drug Court program that has helped hundreds of people overcome substance abuse.

“Twelve years is a long time, and yet it’s not,” Rader said recently while talking about his years on the bench.

He has handled thousands of cases, each as unique as the people involved, he said. Some cases are sad because of the tragedy involved and the lives changed forever. Others have happier endings as people work to build a new life for themselves after battling addiction.

Elected to the bench in 2008, law was Rader’s second professional calling. He was already a medical doctor.

Having graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine in 1978. He worked for several years in private practice and for Pfizer Inc., then entered law school in 1992 and earned his law degree three years later, while continuing to practice medicine.

“Having two professions has been a challenge,” the 69-year-old doctor/attorney admitted.

While the court has been his day job, his evening and weekends have been spent at the Ambucare walk-in clinic.

He said he has worked out an arrangement to continue working Saturdays and Sundays at the clinic.

“It will keep me active, keep me thinking, keep me involved in medicine, which I really love,” Rader said. “So at least for a few years I’m going to continue doing that.”

His first priority since taking the bench in 2009, however, has been the court.

When he started as judge he asked the Indiana Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration if it was acceptable or appropriate for him to continue working in a walk-in clinic.

Since that is different than having a medical practice as a family practitioner, and he was limiting his physician practice to his free time in the evenings and on Saturdays, he did not get any concerns from the state court about conflicts or infringing on his time in the court.

During the past 12 years, having two professions has worked out, he said. Occasionally, he has had trials that go late, but the clinic has provided coverage so he could remain in the courtroom when needed.

An in-court time, of course, isn’t the only legal work before a judge. Much of a judge’s work is outside the courtroom researching the law and crafting orders.

“There are things about being a judge that just are not apparent,” Rader said. “Most people think you show up on the bench in a robe, make a few pronouncement and your done. But that’s not the way it works.”

The Drug Court Program, which began in 1996 under Judge Barbara Brugnaux, is a point of pride for Rader.

Currently active with more than 80 clients, the program has “top-notch addictions counselors” and helpful relationships with Hamilton Center and the community’s sober living facilities.

The court went through a time that Rader calls “a rough spot” when county government cut funding to Drug Court, putting the program in peril.

But financial support from the prosecutor’s office led to a grant writer who was able to secure a five-year federal grant of more than $1 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

“I think we’ve made a real difference,” Rader said of the problem-solving court.

The program is not without its critics, however.

“Sometimes people get the impression that it’s a get-out-of-jail-free card or some other kind of way of escaping punishment,” Rader said. “But what they don’t realize is the degree to which we hold people accountable.”

He has sent people on to prison because they couldn’t meet the court’s requirements.

He acknowledges there are people who need to be locked up because of their actions. But the great majority of people who run afoul of the law have a problem with drug addiction or mental health issues.

“If we could address those problems in some different way — what we’ve done in the past has not been too terribly successful,” he said. “Anyone who has worked in the juvenile system can see that many problems start in early childhood, where meaningful interventions could divert people from entering the court system.”

The superior court has five staff dedicated to drug court, and they work with the county probation, sheriff’s department and prosecutor’s office to get people with substance abuse issues on track to productive lives.

In conversations with clients, Rader often asks questions with the insight he has gained through his medical career.

Drug Court supervisor Dennis Eisman said he has been impressed by Rader’s compassion and medical background.

“He has insight into the genetics, biology, chemistry of addiction that most of us don’t,” Eisman said. “He understands how that impacts an individual’s drug using behavior. He is able to use that to great benefit. His unique perspective and compassion for the person enable him to steer drug court to what it should be -- a helping court.”

Of course, Rader’s medical knowledge also makes it difficult for clients to fool him and blame their medication for positive drug screens, Eisman notes.

Drug Court case manager Kathryn Lewis said Rader is fair and works hard to give Drug Court participants every opportunity to recover from addition.

“Jail is never the first option that Judge Rader goes to when a participant is struggling,” Lewis said. “He believes in the benefits of therapeutic interventions and gives people an opportunity for self-efficacy.”

She said Rader leans heavily on the “team decision” when considering the court’s cases, and that is also reflected in the time he spends with his staff listening to their ideas.

“I will always have the greatest respect for Judge Rader and will truly miss working with him,” Lewis said.

When asked what make him tick, Rader chucked and responded, “I have not the slightest idea.”

He said he has been interested in medicine since age 18. He started college with a focus in engineering, but then realized medicine was a better fit. He said he was later impressed in listening to a presentation by a doctor who was also an attorney.

“Something clicked that said that was really fascinating work,” Rader said. He entered law school while working for Pfizer.

He found that he enjoyed criminal law, so he became a public defender, and found that he enjoys trying cases in front of a jury.

“You can prepare, prepare, prepare, but when you go in that courtroom, it’s like being on a high wire,” he said. “All the preparation is there, but you better be ready, willing and able to respond to what comes up. You can never prepare for everything.”

Many times, he said, he has seen a witness blurt out something that destroys either a prosecutor’s case or the defense case. And that makes it both difficult and interesting.

Being on the bench gave him another viewpoint for the legal system.

The pandemic of 2020, however, has added different twists. Many cases have been continued due to public health precautions, and courts have had to rely on video conferencing to conduct hearings and keep cases moving through the system.

Knowing he planned to retire at the end of his second six-year term on the bench, Rader said he was trying to clear up as many cases as he could so a new judge would not be overwhelmed with backlog. Unfortunately, that effort did not work.

However, Rader has welcomed the next Superior Court judge -- Judge Michael Sheehan -- to the bench periodically to fill in so Sheehan can get a feel for how the cases flow.

Some days are long, Rader said, but court staff are professional about handling the long work days, he said.

The staff appreciate Rader’s dedication, as well.

“I have worked for Judge Rader 12 years,” said clerk Peggy Watson. “It has been a pleasure to work for such a kind and compassionate individual. He not only is a good judge, but his work in the community as a physician gives him a unique perspective in dealing with people.”

Judge Rader will be missed by the court staff, Watson said, adding, “We wish him nothing but the best.”

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.