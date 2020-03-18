The federal courthouse in Terre Haute has been closed to the public as of noon today by order Jane E. Magnus-Stinson, chief judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
The order in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also closes the Indianapolis, Evansville and New Albany federal courthouses.
Any orders and information pertinent to Bankruptcy Court matters, including meetings of creditors, can be viewed on that court’s website at www.insb.uscourts.gov.
This situation does not affect the supervision of defendants and offenders in the community. The U.S. Probation Office will continue its efforts to monitor and or enforce court-ordered conditions of release throughout the district.
The court continues to work closely with the United States Marshals Service, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Indiana Federal Community Defenders and other agencies to ensure that criminal defendants are detained or released as appropriate in each case, and that federal warrants are served as ordered by the court.
— Tribune-Star staff report
