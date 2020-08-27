Legal maneuvers to stop today’s planned execution of federal death row inmate Keith D. Nelson began playing out Thursday when a federal judge issued an injunction based on lack of a prescription for the lethal drug used in the death chamber.

Nelson is scheduled to be the fifth person executed by lethal injection this summer at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute.

The results of the legal challenges may not be settled prior to the scheduled execution time, considering past experience for prior executions.

In an opinion early Thursday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said a federal law that regulates drugs requires the government to get a prescription for the lethal injection drug pentobarbital, which it plans to use to execute Keith Dwayne Nelson. The government is appealing.

Chutkan, who was nominated by President Barack Obama, said in her opinion that it is “undisputed that a prescription is required to dispense pentobarbital in the ordinary course.”

“It is also undisputed,” she wrote, “that the government has not obtained a prescription — nor does it intend to — for the use of pentobarbital in Nelson’s execution.”

But Chutkan said that under previous court decisions, when pentobarbital is being used for an execution it is still subject to the requirements in the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act so a prescription is required.

A 4 p.m. execution time has been set for Nelson, 45, who was convicted in the 1999 kidnapping and murder of a 10-year-old girl who was rollerblading in front of her home.

Sister Barbara Battista of the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is serving as Nelson’s minister of record and will be in the execution chamber. According to Bureau of Prison protocols, each offender is allowed to have a spiritual advisor present at time of execution.

On Wednesday, 38-year-old Lezmond Mitchell was executed by lethal injection, and pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. Mitchell was the only Native American on federal death row.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

In 2001, Nelson plead guilty in a Missouri federal court on a charge of kidnapping. He admitted to taking the girl to a forest behind a church where he raped and strangled her. He was sentenced to death in March 2002.

In July, inmates Dustin Honken, Wesley Purkey and Daniel Lewis Lee were the first three federal inmates to be executed in 17 years. All were convicted of killing children.

Opponents of capital punishment argue the Trump administration is rapidly executing federal death row inmates after the long hiatus in order to bolster Trump’s re-election effort.

The Department of Justice has scheduled other two executions for September. William Emmett LeCroy is to be executed Sept. 22, and Christopher Andre Vialva is to be executed Sept. 24.

LeCroy was convicted in the rape and murder of a 30-year-old nurse in 2001. Vialva was convicted in the homicide of youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in 1999.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.