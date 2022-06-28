Judge grants temporary order in favor of 2 Vigo County transgender students

A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction allowing two Terre Haute North Vigo High School transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identity.
The document was signed Friday by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney of the Southern District of Indiana.
In a federal lawsuit filed in November, the two transgender students, B.E. and S.E., stated they have been illegally denied use of school bathrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identity, which is male. The plaintiffs have stated they would not use the showers in the boys' locker room.
The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on behalf of the plaintiffs, claimed the school district violated the student’s rights and represented intentional discrimination in violation of federal law. It argues the district is violating Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause.
"Because the court finds that plaintiffs have shown a likelihood of success on the merits of their Title IX claim, and that the other requirements of a preliminary injunction are satisfied, the court grants the motion," Sweeney's order stated.
The court also determined there could be irreparable harm if a preliminary injunction is not issued.
Restrictions on bathroom and locker room access consistent with one's gender identity can have long-term influences on mental and physical health as well as overall well-being, the order states, referring to a doctor's comments. That includes heightened risk of post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety and suicide.
"Having determined that plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm absent preliminary injunctive relief, and that defendants and the public interest will not be harmed if such relief is granted, this balance weighs in plaintiffs' favor," Sweeney wrote.
The plaintiffs were designated female at birth but have identified as male since they were about 11 years old; they are now 15. They have begun gender-affirming testosterone therapy, which initiates anatomical and physiological changes consistent with male gender, such as deepening the voice and growth of facial hair, according to the court document.
They have legally changed their names and gender identification, and their birth certificates have been amended to reflect their masculine names and male gender.
