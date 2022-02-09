Judge: County must stay focused on jail staffing

A proposal to increase jail correctional officer pay to $22 per hour has been submitted to Vigo County officials by Sheriff John Plasse in an effort to stimulate hiring and retention of Vigo County Jail staff.
The proposal submitted Monday also includes stipends for supervisors, additional duties and shift differentials for an annual gross increase of about $627,408.
U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson learned of that pay proposal Wednesday afternoon during a status conference with Vigo County officials and attorney Ken Falk of the American Civil Liberties Union.
Magnus-Stinson is overseeing a lawsuit on overcrowding at the Vigo County Jail, and she has ordered county officials to address inadequate staffing.
“Security and safety are a primary concern,” the judge said, quoting a recent jail staffing study, “and you don’t want to build this new high-functional jail only to be understaffed and have more issues.”
The county acknowledges the current jail is understaffed as well as overcrowded. The inmate census has been around 300 persons, despite a court-mandated limit of 268.
The staffing proposal submitted Monday to the Vigo County Council by Plasse calls for 82 full-time positions in the new, 495-bed jail. That request to the County Council follows the recommendation of the jail staffing study conducted by Bill Wilson, jail services coordinator of the Indiana Sheriffs' Association.
The sheriff’s department has 68 correctional officer positions in its budget, but fewer than 50 full-time correctional officers are employed in the current jail.
Speaking to county commissioners and council members during the video conference Wednesday, Magnus-Stinson said she does not want an ongoing salary study for the entire county to derail the sheriff’s efforts to make pay competitive to attract correctional officers for the county jail.
The federal prison at Terre Haute and three nearby state correctional facilities offer higher pay and benefits, often drawing away jail employees, Plasse has said.
“It is a rare thing for a county the size of Vigo to have so many competitors for corrections employees,” the judge acknowledged.
Attorney David P. Friedrich, representing the Board of Commissioners and the County Council, said the countywide pay study should be completed by June, but the council has asked for expedited information on the sheriff’s department and correctional officers.
Plasse’s proposal for pay increases could be presented to the council for its March meetings, but the request would most likely be ready for a vote at the April 12 council meeting.
The judge scheduled another status conference for April 14.
Asked Wednesday afternoon about plans for the transition from the current jail to the new one behind the Haute City Center mall near the city's waste treatment plant, Plasse updated the Tribune-Star on the timeline.
Substantial completion of the facility is on track for March 22, and that means the jail will be ready for training and systems checks. By May 1, the sheriff’s department can start moving into its new space, which accounts for about one-quarter of the new facility.
Jail staff will then begin training on new systems, Plasse said, with off-duty staff being trained in shifts so staffing at the current jail can be maintained. Overtime pay will be covered by the funds remaining for unfilled correctional officer positions, he said.
Plans call for moving inmates into the new jail in June and July, Plasse said.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.