Jordan Brown receives Ivy Tech Distinguished Alumni Award

Jordan Brown, Ivy Tech alumnus and co-owner of J & N Metal Products and Hoosier Aviation with his wife, Nicole, has received the 2019-20 Distinguished Alumni Award from Ivy Tech’s Terre Haute campus.
Each year, Ivy Tech Community College awards one accomplished alumni from each Ivy Tech campus. Brown was recognized by Ivy Tech board members, community supporters, and other alumni at the Distinguished Alumni Celebration in Indianapolis earlier this month.
Jordan Brown earned his associate of applied science in aircraft maintenance technology from Ivy Tech Community College in 2003.
Both J & N Metal Products and Hoosier Aviation were founded on his family's love of aviation and a continued focus on improving quality jobs in the Wabash Valley. Brown strives to give back to the community, and is one of three founding members of the Terre Haute Airshow.
Since 1998, The Distinguished Alumni Award has celebrated the success of Ivy Tech Community College alumni by recognizing a group of graduates who have made a lasting, positive contribution to the community, state or College since completing their education. As the highest honor alumni can receive, the award is designated for individuals with outstanding professional, philanthropic or volunteer accomplishments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.