Jon Pardi ‘Ain’t Always The Cowboy’ tour to come to The Mill

Another tour has been booked for 2022 to The Mill Event Center and Amphitheater at 2403 Prairieton Road.
Jon Pardi, a Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Awards winning singer/songwriter/producer, will bring his national tour ‘Ain’t Always The Cowboy’ to The Mill August 20th.
Tickets will go on sale on March 4th at 10 a.m. via TheMillTerreHaute.com. Ticket prices are $125 for VIP Standing Pit, $95 VIP (seats allowed) and $40 GA (seats allowed).
Pardi has earned numerous No. 1 singles, including “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt On My Boots,” “Heartache on the Dancefloor,” “Heartache Medication,” and more. His latest album, Heartache Medication, solidified Jon Pardi’s place as country music’s neo-traditionalist icon, earning critical praise including spots on Rolling Stone’s “Best Albums of the Year” and The Los Angeles Times “Best Albums of the Year” (#4) list as the only country artist/album represented.
A “hero in the making” (Variety), Pardi is noted for his “long-lasting mark on the genre” (Music Row) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path creating “the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still work on a mass scale” (Variety). Pardi continues to “apply new ideas to country’s old sounds” (Los Angeles Times) and “bring authenticity back into country music”.
Special guest Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters will be joining him on stage as well.
