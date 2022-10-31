Residents and business owners in the city of Sullivan will soon have additional Wifi and internet options.
Joink is set to begin expanding its fiber network to provide an entirely fiber-optic based high-speed internet service option to all households and businesses within the city, according to a news release.
Headquartered in Terre Haute, Joink is a provider of connectivity and information technology services in Indiana and Illinois. This project continues the work Joink has begun in Terre Haute and the five county region in expanding its fiber network to provide access to world class internet speed and reliability.
Construction has started and the first customers will be activated in early 2023. Residents interested in ordering Joink’s internet services may pre-order by visiting www.joink.com/preorder, selecting their preferred level of service and entering basic information. Packages start at $69 per month.
As Joink, and its vendor, Axis, begin the early stages of construction, certain areas of the city will experience lane closures. Updates will be made via the city’s Facebook pages, as needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.