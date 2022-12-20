Residents and business owners in the city of Brazil will soon have additional WiFi and internet options next year.
Joink is set to begin expanding its network to provide fiber to the home and fiber to the business, according to a press release. Headquartered in Terre Haute, Joink is a provider of connectivity and information technology services in Indiana and Illinois. This project continues the work Joink has begun in Terre Haute and Sullivan in expanding its existing five-county fiber network.
“We are excited to see an investment such as this coming to our city,” said Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham in a release. “In order to continue elevating our city as a quality place to live and work, progressive initiatives are essential. This will allow citizens to do and have access to things they may have not been able to access in the past due to lack of connectivity.”
Construction has started and the first customers will be activated in early 2023. Citizens who are interested in ordering Joink’s fiber-optic internet services can visit www.joink.com/preorder.
