Joink to acquire Computer Techniques Inc.

JOINK LLC has announced it has made an agreement to acquire 100% of Computer Techniques Inc.
The acquisition will provide additional management and capital resources to support the current CTI team and significantly increase the speed of CTI’s fiber-to-the-home deployment in Central Illinois, the companies said in a news release.
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.
JOINK said it is supported by its its growth capital partner, DIF Capital Partners.
CTI co-founders Adam Vocks and Billy Williams founded the company in 1998. Its network passes over 12,000 homes across Christian County and Montgomery County, supported by staff from its offices in Taylorville and Hillsboro in Illinois.
Joink, headquartered in Terre Haute, is a leading provider of wireless Internet service in rural markets in Indiana and Illinois. It has installed over 570 miles of fiber in the five-county area and offers service to enterprise, commercial, carrier, and residential customers.
