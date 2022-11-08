In a close race, Republican Charles Johnson appeared ready to edge out Democrat Noah Gambill for judge in Vigo County Superior Court Division 1.
The incumbent, Judge John Roach, did not seeking re-election.
With 25,394 votes tallied late Tuesday and about 1,400 left to count, Johnson had recorded 13,101 votes (52.92%) to Gambill’s 11,653 (47.08%).
Johnson took the Republican nomination in the spring primary. He was unopposed and tallied 6,927 votes.
Gambill secured the Democratic nomination in a three-way primary in May with 3,880 votes or 44.12 percent of votes cast. He defeated John Nichols (2,809, 31.94%) and Jason Saunders (2,105, 23.94%).
Johnson attended Wabash College in Crawfordsville, graduating with honors, and received his law degree from Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis.
He has practiced law on a variety of topics in both the criminal and civil fields, according to his website, www.johnsonforjudge2022.com. He was worked in private practice, most recently at Modesitt Law Firm, for the state of Indiana as a staff attorney for the Department of Child Services, and currently with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office as a deputy prosecutor.
Johnson and his wife, Tera Palmer Johnson, have three sons together and one grandson.
Gambill went to Wabash College and later transferred to Indiana University, graduating in 2004. He received his law degree from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Gambill has practiced in criminal, civil, family, adoption, appellate and estate law, according to his website, www.noahforjudge.com. He has defended cases against the Indiana Department of Child Services. About three years ago, he left private practice and took a position with DCS.
He has served on the board of governors for the Indiana State Bar Association and is in his second term as president of the Terre Haute Bar Association.
Gambill and his wife, Maria, have two children, Miah and Wiley.
