John Collett is new Terre Haute Chamber chair

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce today announced its new board of directors chairman for the 2021 calendar year. John Collett, president of Wabash Valley Asphalt, will serve as the 2021 chair.
Collett recently served as the chamber advocacy co-chair, along with 2020 board Chair Sara Smith of Sycamore Engineering. Collett and his team at Wabash Valley Asphalt have been highly involved with local advocacy initiatives. He was also honored during the Chamber’s 2019 Lunch with Indiana Gov,r Eric Holcomb as Chamber Advocate of the Year.
“The last year has been a challenge for all of us, especially for local business and the economy,” Collett said in news release. “I look forward to working with the chamber and our board of directors to provide as much support to businesses as possible.”
As stated in the group's bylaws, the board assumes a new chair each year. Those positions, along with new committee and task force members are also added as the community and business initiatives grow.
The chamber continues initiatives including the See You in Terre Haute Community Plan, West Central Indiana Business Hub and Downtown Terre Haute, while also working to push out vital information regarding COVID-19 recovery resources.
“Although there are still many uncertainties about what 2021will bring for the business community, the Chamber is committed to supporting businesses as they navigate whatever challenges may come,” Craig says. “Each year's Chair of the Board brings a different skill set to the table, and with John we can expect to have a thoughtful, diligent and informed leader.”
