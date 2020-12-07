Joe Anderson, Vigo County Democratic legend, dies at 81

Joe Anderson, a mover and shaker in Vigo County Democratic Party politics for decades, died Saturday. He was 81.

He had been a state representative, Vigo County Circuit Court judge and chair of the county party. He also was a great political strategist, friends say.

"He was like, really, the godfather of Vigo County politics for 40 or 50 years," said Phil Adler, Anderson's former law partner. "And I mean godfather in a good way."

Adler and Anderson were law partners for about a dozen years before Adler became a full-time prosecutor and later a Superior Court Judge. "Joe was the person most responsible for any successes I've ever had politically" and professionally, Adler said.

Anyone who wanted to run for office on the Democrat side, and maybe even on the Republican side, would come to see Joe, Adler said. "They wanted his advice and his blessing."

Anderson didn't always take the easy road, Adler recalled. He supported a lot of candidates who were not necessarily the people mainstream Democrats wanted elected

"He didn't always take the favorites. He supported people who he thought would do the best job," Adler said.

Anderson was a close friend of Birch Bayh and campaigned for the Indiana U.S. senator when Bayh ran for U.S. president. He also was a friend of Evan Bayh and supported him when he ran for Indiana secretary of state, governor and U.S. senator.

Anderson also was an "extremely successful attorney," Adler said. "He had a charm about him ... and almost that boy next door appeal when he talked to jurors in convincing them to return verdicts in favor of his clients."

He handled many personal injury and bankruptcy cases.

"Joe will be missed by everybody. He was one of my best friends," Adler said.

Vicki Weger, long involved with Vigo County Democrat politics, also described Anderson as one of her best friends; both were from West Terre Haute. "We were best pals politically," she said. "I knew him almost my whole life."

She described him as a major force in Vigo County politics, someone who played a major role in getting Pete Chalos elected as Terre Haute mayor. "He also worked very hard for Birch Bayh and Birch's campaign for president," traveling to Iowa to assist the U.S. Senator.

"He knew strategy and he knew how to put a campaign together," Weger said.

Anderson "was really in touch with common folks in Vigo County. He always took pride in being just a regular guy," she said. He loved people and could communicate "with the poorest person up to the top of the ladder. He could communicate with everybody."

Anderson was a self-made man who would jump in and do whatever had to be done. He loved his family and was very proud of his children and his wife, Gloria, Weger said.

"He will leave a gap no one can fill," she said.

Terre Haute attorney Mike Ellis credits time spent with Anderson as instrumental in Ellis' decision to become an attorney and get involved in politics.

Ellis was a high school teen-ager who "tagged along" with Anderson to court hearings one afternoon. Not only did he decide to pursue law as a career, but the two developed a friendship that "lasted a lifetime," Ellis posted on social media.

While Ellis was attending ISU in 1979, Anderson asked him to serve on the Chalos for Mayor Committee because the campaign wanted input from a youthful person, and "Joe knew I liked politics," Ellis said.

Later, when Ellis began his practice, he turned to Anderson to learn more about bankruptcy law, which became one of the focuses of Ellis' practice.

"He had a tremendous impact on my career," Ellis said in an interview. "He took me under his wing."

Ellis believes Anderson "was the most influential person in Vigo County politics" for possibly 50 years. "You didn't always win if he wasn't for you, but you can rest assured you were going to lose if he was against you," Ellis said.

Ellis recalled one time when he personally ran for office, and Anderson supported Ellis' opponent. They continued to have lunch during the campaign season and they remained friends.

"For Joe, politics was never personal and I knew that," Ellis wrote.

Ellis believes that for Anderson, politics was "like a chess game. ... Everything was one move and what that was going to do. And the one thing we always joked about with Joe — on Election Day, he was talking about the next election. He was done with this season and he was on to the next one and plotting it out. He thought that far in advance."

Judy Anderson, former Terre Haute mayor and Joe Anderson's sister-in-law, said he never forgot where he was from and his West Terre Haute roots.

"If only people today had that kind of heart to help those struggling," she said. He was drawn to those in trouble who needed a hand up. "I always admired him for that."

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.