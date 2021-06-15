Jim Mann, a former Vigo County Councilman, has tossed his name in as candidate in a Democratic Party caucus for the at-large seat left vacant with the death of Don Morris.
Mann, announcing on his Facebook page, said "earlier this morning, I filed for the Vigo County At-Large seat that opened with the untimely and tragic passing of Don Morris and Cheryl Hart. Don’s commitment to Vigo County was unmatched. My pledge is to work on behalf of our community.
"As a former member of the council, I bring working knowledge of the budget process to the table. I look forward to the June 24 Democratic Party caucus," Mann said.
Mann was elected to the council in 2016, but lost a re-election bid in 2020. He served on the council's annual budget committee for three years, serving as committee chair in 2017. In 2020 he was appointed chair for a second time, but stepped down after losing the primary election.
Mann is a teacher at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He holds a bachelor's degree in social science education from Indiana State University (1983); and a master's degree in social science education (1995) from Indiana State University.
Democrats will caucus June 24 to fill the vacant Vigo County Council seat.
Party Chairman Joe Etling said the caucus will be at 6 p.m. at Operating Engineers Local 841, 6801 South U.S. 41. Candidates have until 72 hours before the caucus to file a declaration of candidacy with Etling.
Morris and his wife, Cheryl Hart, were killed May 27 while on a sidewalk in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. One of two vehicles involved in a collision careened onto the sidewalk, striking the Terre Haute couple.
Morris served on the Vigo County Council from Jan. 1 until his death on May 27. He previously served three terms on the Terre Haute City Council.
