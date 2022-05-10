After 40 years of being a champion for the children and families of Ryves neighborhood, Jim Edwards will retire as program director of Ryves Youth Center at the end of this month.
He started his career with Catholic Charities as a volunteer. “It quickly became evident that he carried a tremendous amount of concern for the children he was serving and a love for the (Ryves) community,” according to a Catholic Charities Terre Haute news release.
Catholic Charities Terre Haute founder John E. Etling offered Edwards a position to be the first program director at what was then called Ryves Hall.
Initially created as a safe haven for latch-key children living in one of the most impoverished areas of Terre Haute, Ryves Youth Center remains a home-away-from-home where children feel welcome and accepted.
“Edwards has played an integral role in helping to create educational, recreational and nutrition programs as well as service clubs for some of the most vulnerable members of the community,” according to the news release.
Across multiple generations, he has continually helped the children of Ryves realize and reach their potential.
The community is invited to celebrate Edwards’ retirement at an open house on from 5 to 7 p.m. May 25 in the lower level of Ryves Youth Center, 1356 Locust St.
“Jim Edwards embodies the spirit and essence of our agency. Each day he puts our guests and children in the type of environment where they can succeed. His kindness, caring nature and genuine care for our community is always the driving force for his service,” said John C. Etling, agency director for Catholic Charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.