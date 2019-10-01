Indiana House District 45 will have primary competition next May as a Republican challenger to incumbent Bruce Borders has announced his candidacy.
Jeff Gormong, 52, announced Monday night his intent to run as a Republican in Indiana House District 45, which includes all of Sullivan County and portions of Vigo, Greene, Knox and Daviess counties.
The run will pit him next spring against incumbent Borders, who has served the district for 13 of the last 15 years.
Gormong, a farmer in southern Vigo County, said his decision to run in not an indictment on the job he thinks Borders has done, but is borne of a passion to serve the people of west central Indiana.
“This is something I’m passionate about and something I think I can do well,” Gormong said. “I talked to Mr. Borders before making this announcement to let him know I’d be running and that I’m not upset with him but just wanted to give this a shot.
“I think it’s time for some change,” Gormong said.
Gormong, manager of Gormong Family Farms, has served on the Indiana Farm Bureau state board of directors since 2008, was a Linton Township trustee advisory board member for 16 years and is a past elder for the Maryland Community Church board.
He said his various experiences have given him a unique perspective on being a servant-leader and the importance of listening to those he serves.
“I believe that’s how we’re going to solve a lot of the issues we have as a state,” Gormong said of regular communication with constituents. “Sometimes elected officials get elected, get into office and think they have all the answers.
“Well I know I don’t have all the answers, but I am willing to work with people and find out what those answers are.”
Borders said he can’t control who runs and who doesn’t, but he can promise to those in District 45 that he will continue to be a watchdog for the taxpayer and staunch constitutionalist.
“I think the biggest problem we’re having in the nation and in the state is abiding by the Constitution,” Borders said. “And that’s always been my number one goal, to represent the people in a constitutional fashion.
“I can promise to keep doing so if the voters see to putting me back in.”
Borders is the vice chair of the House Committee on Local Government and is a member of the House committees on insurance and veteran affairs and public safety.
