Jeep group raises $85K for PINK of Terre Haute

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies gathered 682 Jeeps for its May 21 Go Topless for PINK ride and raised $85,033.00 for PINK of Terre Haute, an all-volunteer nonprofit that helps those fighting breast cancer.
The annual event began in 2017 and aligns with National Go Topless Jeep Day, the third Saturday in May. In its first year, the event brought in 217 Jeeps and raised $15,000. Last year, the event raised a then-record $72,000.
The group thanks all of the volunteers; the many stops that participated; Mark Swaner and Plumbers and Steamfitters local 157 for providing a host location; Terre Haute Regional Airport for hosting the obstacle course; Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce for hosting the Wabash Avenue stop; and the 12 Points Revitalization group.
Terre Haute has become one of the top destinations on Go Topless Jeep Day, with Going Topless for PINK now the biggest ride in the Midwest, organizers say.
