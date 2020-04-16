Jedi come to the aid at Union Hospital

Union Health received welcome help from an unexpected ally in the fight against COVID-19 at the end of March, and it’s making hospital staff safer.

Engineers for film production company Lucasfilm, known for blockbusters like “Star Wars” and others, are using their time at home to create aerosol boxes and face shields for healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

The connection between Hollywood and the Wabash Valley arose from Terre Haute native Paul Fleschner, who works at Technoprops, a division of Industrial Light & Magic, the visual effects and animation studio founded by George Lucas in 1975 and owned by Lucasfilm.

Fleschner reached out to Jason Rust, a former classmate and a respiratory therapist at Union Health.

“Paul reached out to me, and he asked me what he could do. That’s when I went to Jimmy.”

Jimmy McKanna, who is also a respiratory therapist at Union Health, immediately thought of a photo he had seen of an aerosol box being used by doctors overseas. The box provides a thin plastic layer of protection against contaminants during intubation, a procedure that can bring great infection risk for healthcare personnel.

McKanna, Rust, and Fleschner began communicating by text March 22. Five days later a prototype arrived at the hospital.

“We tested it in the simulation center and then went straight to using it on patients because it is a great level of protection for our staff,” said McKanna. Hospital staff immediately contacted the Lucasfilm engineers with notes on how to improve the device and were able to purchase the new design for the cost of materials.

“It’s amazing, how everything just sort of comes together,” McKanna said. “We’re going to have inventions that come out of this because great minds are just sitting around thinking, ‘What can I do to make it safer for other people who are trying to fight this?’”

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Some hospital staff call the aerosol boxes “Jedi Shields” because of the Lucasfilm connection. Also sent to the hospital for the cost of materials were easily cleanable plastic face shields.

“The number one thing from my standpoint is that my employees are protected. If they aren’t and they get exposed they can’t work, they can’t be helping patients. It’s really important that we have these tools so that we can be protected during these intubation procedures,” said McKanna.