A Jasonville man died Thursday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Indiana 59 in Greene County.
Indiana State Police at Bloomington said Steelie Barbee, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene about 7:20 p.m.
Police said two other adult passengers in the 1996 Ford were treated at the scene and released.
The preliminary investigation showed the truck was southbound when it went off the road for an unknown reason, traveling about 50 yards down an embankment before coming to an abrupt stop.
Results of toxicology tests are pending.
