A Greene County man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a car/pedestrian accident Wednesday morning on Indiana 59 in Jasonville.
Brandon Wheeler, 26, was flown to Eskenazi Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, which occurred about 7:45 a.m.
According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Caitlin Barnaby, 30, of Terre Haute, was driving south on Indiana 59 when she struck Wheeler, who was walking in the highway.
Barnaby sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
Other departments responding included Indiana State Police, Wright Township Fire and Greene County Ambulance.
