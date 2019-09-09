January trial date set in '18 Terre Haute homicide

A Kentucky man is set for trial Jan. 13 in connection with a September 2018 shooting homicide at 1535 Elm St. in Terre Haute.
Zavius E. King, 26, of Louisville, Kentucky, appeared Sept. 5 in Vigo Superior Court 1, where defense attorney Jennifer Culotta said she expects to take five depositions in preparation for the trial.
Judge John Roach set a Dec. 2 deadline for depositions, and a Dec. 16 final pre-trial conference.
King was originally charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Ronnie L. Caldwell, 48, of Terre Haute. Caldwell later died, and the charge was amended to murder in October 2018.
King also faces a Level 1 felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
King was arrested in Kentucky a few days after the shooting on a Vigo County warrant.
Police were dispatched to the early morning shooting scene on Sept. 7, 2018, and found Caldwell inside the house bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.