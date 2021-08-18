Jan. 31 trial set in molestation case

A Terre Haute man has a Jan. 31 jury trial set on allegations of child molestation and incest.
Dalton Joseph Pitts, 23, was charged Monday with two Level 1 felony counts of child molestation and one Level 4 felony count of incest.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Vigo Superior Court 1, Detective Kyle Toney interviewed two alleged victims who said Pitts began molesting them about six years ago while they were living with his family. Assisting in the investigation were Vigo County DCS and Susie’s Place.
City police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office arrested Pitts last week during a traffic stop.
Pitts is scheduled to return to court Sept. 13 for a bail hearing, and Nov. 22 for a review hearing in the criminal case.
Bail is set at $100,000 cash only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.