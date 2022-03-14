Jake Owen to perform at The Mill in Terre Haute

Country music singer and songwriter Jake Owen will peform at The Mill in Terre Haute on Aug. 26.
Tickets go on sale on Friday and are available at TheMillTerreHaute.com. Ticket prices are $100 for VIP standing pit, $65 VIP (seats allowed) and $35 general admission (seats allowed).
Owen has eight No. 1 songs to his name, including “Made For You,” which follows his fastest-rising career No. single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and his most recent No. 1 single, “Homemade.”
His sixth studio album, "Greeting from...Jake," produced three Top 10 singles, including two #1 singles and his current Top 30 and climbing “Made For You.”
The Mill Event Center and Amphitheater (The Mill) is Terre Haute’s newest music venue located across from the Wabash River at 2403 Prairieton Road. For more information about The Mill, visit TheMillTerreHaute.com.
