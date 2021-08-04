The Ouabache Land Conservancy invites everyone to the third annual "Jackson-Schnyder Day" hike at Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The hike celebrates the legacy and land ethic of Marion Jackson and Julius Schnyder, the preserve's former owners and namesakes.
Phil Cox, Purdue Extension Educator, Marty Jones, OLC President, and Claudia Cozadd, OLC VP of Stewardship, will lead hikers on the Julius Trail around the 4-acre tallgrass prairie; and then on the Marion Trail through the woodland to "Crown Point" identifying prairie and woodland plants, birds, butterflies, trees, and invasive species along the way. In addition, native plants for pollinator conservation will be discussed. The address of the preserve is 1121 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute.
To get there, take U.S.150 to St. Mary’s Avenue and turn west, drive past the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College main entrance continuing west and turn left on Bloomtown Road, go under the railroad and turn right on Concannon Avenue. Just past the bridge, on the right, is the roadside entrance to the preserve. No reservations for this free kid-friendly program are required. Hikers are encouraged to wear long pants, hiking boots or good tennis shoes.
For more information on OLC, a 501(c)3 land trust, visit www.ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.