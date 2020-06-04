Jackson Covered Bridge in Parke County has been closed due to damage caused by a box truck.
The Parke County Sheriff's Department was notified about 1 p.m. Thursday the southbound truck entered the bridge and damaged 14 braces in the historic wooden structure. County highway employees examined the bridge, which is located on Bloomingdale Road.
The driver of the vehicle was cited and released from the scene.
The bridge has been closed until a full inspection is completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.