Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey has made a special bottle to honor a Terre Haute police officer who was killed in the line of duty and presented it to the officer's brother.
The bottle honors Rob Pitts, who was killed in a shootout with a homicide suspect on May 4, 2018. Pitts was a 16-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department and prior to that was a 6 year veteran of the Sullivan City Police Department.
Pitts’ brother, Greg Pitts, shared the following with the Facebook site Indiana Going Blue:
"I’ve kept this to myself, other than family, for a while now. Jack Daniels has made me a bottle in honor of my brother. I cannot begin to explain how much this means to me. For a company such as this to do something like this. I have no words. Jack Daniels dedicated eight men to work on this bottle. I was fortunate enough to be able to meet Kevin Sanders, himself. The Jack Daniels barrell man. The guy that put his final approval on this bottle. It was an honor to be able to give Kevin, a challenge coin and bracelet with Rob’s name on it. It’s another way that I know Rob will never be forgotten. On behalf of me and my family, thank you! #196
The engraved bottle has Officer Pitts' name, department, badge number and end of watch date along with more elaborate designs on the other sides of the bottle. It also has designs related to National Police Week.
