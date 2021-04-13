J&J COVID-19 shots put on pause

Federal officials have chosen to "pause" administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution as they investigate six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot, according Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner.
On Tuesday, Indiana health officials halted the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine around the state after the CDC and FDA recommended a “pause” in its use to investigate the reports.
Federal officials are reporting six cases of a rare blood clotting issue seen in younger women who received the vaccine, according to Brucken. More than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.
In the context of total COVID vaccinations administered nationwide, the cases of the blood clotting disorder are "exceedingly rare," he said.
Brucken said the pause is occurring out of "an abundance of caution ... to fully explore the potential role that receiving the vaccine may have played in the development of these clots."
The recommendation to pause "is no more than a usual precaution being taken as the individual cases are studied in further detail. The blood clotting issues being studied are called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, a serious disorder of clots in the collecting veins of the brain," he said.
At this time there is no clear conclusion to be drawn the vaccine caused the clots, Brucken said.
The call to action to pause the distribution "comes as a wise step to insure every possible safety precaution is being followed with the vaccine rollout. The action of the FDA and CDC should be taken as a comfort, and not as an outward warning alarm," Brucken said.
The natural occurrence of the clotting disorder is about 5 per 1 million population. The incident among those receiving the J & J vaccine is about 1 in 1.1 million vaccine recipients. "The incidence [from the J&J vaccine] ... is much less than the usual natural incidence of the disorder," Brucken explained in a statement.
Much of the details about the six reported individual cases are not yet widely known, but are being fully investigated by the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluations and Research, he said.
The six reported cases of the blood clotting disorder "are exceedingly rare, as in 0.00008% of the vaccines administered in the U.S. to date. In fact, a person is 2.5 times more likely to be struck by lightning than to experience this potential, unproven, side effect," Brucken said.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines [mRNA platforms] remain readily available, he said. Anyone previously scheduled to receive a J&J vaccine should be encouraged to register and receive either of these two other two vaccines.
The CoVID 19 vaccines are safe and highly effective in protecting the population from the ill effects of the virus, Brucken said. "Deaths and serious health outcomes have plummeted within the vaccinated population. In sharp contrast, the surges in recent hospitalizations are mostly younger and unvaccinated individuals. The vaccines work, and side effects of any kind, are unbelievably rare."
He advised the public to "please stay encouraged, and encouraged those around you, to seek out a vaccine of your choosing very soon. Vaccination is the way through the pandemic, and to a path of normalcy for us all very soon."
Symptoms of blood clots can range from pain and swelling of the legs or upper extremity [typically one extremity], severe abdominal pain, intractable headaches, unexplainable neurological complaints such as visual disturbances or disequilibrium, and or selling in the neck veins, Brucken said.
"Anyone who has already received the J&J vaccine should immediately seek emergency medical attention should they experience any of these symptoms, or speak with your medical provider regarding any concerns," he said.
The Vigo County Health Department did conduct a clinic over the weekend to administer the J&J vaccine, said Ashlee Stewart, health educator. She said 650 individuals received the one-shot COVID vaccine.
"We were going to plan to have another [clinic]" using the J&J vaccine, but that had to be canceled, she said.
The department has been contacted by some with concerns about the vaccine, she said.
"We're still hopeful the vaccine will be OK, although there may be some people not allowed to take it," Stewart said. For now, the health department will follow FDA and CDC guidelines to pause until they hear otherwise.
Among those who received the J&J vaccine were Marti and Pat Goodwin, who received the vaccination four weeks ago. Marti Goodwin said they were not overly concerned about the J&J pause, though she does fall into the demographic where the six clotting cases occurred [women between 18 and 48].
Six cases out of 6.8 million doses "does make it only a one in a million chance of having the issue," she said. After the shot, she experienced only a slight headache and some achiness on top of a sore arm the next day.
Her husband had achiness and one day of rather extreme fatigue. "Neither one of us is second guessing our decision to have the shot," she said. "We are both so happy to have been fully vaccinated so quickly."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
